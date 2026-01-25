Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Premier League action continued through the weekend as matchweek 23 brings an all-London showdown at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace will be hosting Chelsea in a highly-anticipated competition, with both sides being extremely competitive against each other. Expect an electric clash between the two Premier League sides in the competition.

Crystal Palace is currently positioned at number 13 in the table and is coming off a rather tough spell. They have failed to secure a victory in their last few competitions, which include three losses and two draws.

The Eagles will aim for a turnaround in their upcoming home competition, and the Oliver Glasner-led side will aim to breach Chelsea's disciplined defense.

Advertisement

Chelsea FC are positioned six spots ahead of Crystal Palace in sixth position and will enter Selhurst Park in a favourable spot. They have shown flashes of brilliance and are coming off a win over Pafos in the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues' attacking edge will also have the edge, with stars like Enzo Fernández and Christopher Nkunku expected to lead the attacking unit brilliantly. Manager Liam Rosenior will also remain upbeat after the win in the UCL and will look to extend their winning ways.

Advertisement

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

Where will the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Selhurst Park, London, England.

What time will the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 07:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Also Read: Crystal Palace Set To Travel East After UEFA Conference League Knockout Playoffs Draw

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 07:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match?