German Football Official Demands 2026 FIFA World Cup Boycott Talks Over US President Donald Trump's Greenland Takeover Bid

Donald Trump's Greenland takeover push has threatened to derail the world's political equilibrium. The US president insisted the United States will do it the hard way if he is unable to thrash out a deal in order to acquire Greenland.

Germany FA Official Calls For FIFA World Cup Boycott

Donald Trump has already warned that he will levy tariffs on those European countries that will resist his proposal, including Germany. This has sparked a broader diplomatic dispute all over the world. Greenland is currently being controlled by Denmark, but the area is not a part of NATO.

Oke Gottlich, a DFB vice-president, claimed that talks over a potential boycott of the FIFA World Cup should ideally take place. In an interaction with the Hamburger Morgenpost newspaper, he said, "I really wonder when the time will be to think and talk about this [a boycott] concretely.

"For me, that time has definitely come."

Controversies Have Already Hit FIFA World Cup 2026

The upcoming FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico. The US will host the maximum number of matches, as 78 out of the 104 matches will be conducted across various cities. For the first time, 48 teams will take part in the tournament. 42 teams, including Germany and France, have already qualified for the World Cup, while Denmark could still make it to the finals via playoffs.

The Danish Football Association admitted they are "aware of the current sensitive situation," while the French government declared that it does not support the call of a boycott for the time being. This upcoming tournament has been the subject of controversy for a number of reasons. Supporters of a country have found it difficult to book tickets for the tournament after the travel ban by the Trump government. It remains to be seen how things unfold in the coming future.