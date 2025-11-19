Curacao Defy The Odds, Becomes The Smallest-Ever Nation To Qualify For FIFA World Cup

In what could be described as one of the most extraordinary nights of CONCACAF History, the small Caribbean island of Curacao created history by becoming the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup.

The nation qualified for the upcoming 2026 World Cup after maintaining a 0-0 draw against Jamaica on the last day of the CONCACAF qualifiers. The match saw Jamaica's relentless attack on the Curacao side, where they managed to hit the woodwork three times in the second half. The Caribbean island barely missed a penalty scare after Referee Ivan Barton initially pointed toward the spot. The decision was, however, turned around by VAR, thus preserving Curacao's World Cup dream.

The tiny nation boasts a population of just 156,115 people and covers a land mass of 444 square kilometers. The team qualified atop of group B with 12 points as the only undefeated team in the tournament.

Advertisement



Who Is The Manager Of The Curacao National Team

Former Rangers and Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat is currently in charge of the national team. Advocaat was previously at the helm of the Dutch National team for three stints and has also managed countries like South Korea, Belgium before taking the job as Curacao's head coach.

The smallest nation will find out their opponents for their first-ever World Cup match on December 5, 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ- Germany And Netherlands Reach The World Cup After Big Wins In Final Qualifiers

Who Else Qualifed On The Last Day Of The CONCACAF Qualifiers?