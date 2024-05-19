Advertisement

Liverpool fans gave a rousing reception to their dearest manager Jurgen Klopp on the final day of the EPL 203/24 season. The atmosphere at Anfield was majestic as each of the fanatics present in the stands, expressed respect for Jurgen by contributing in the chorus of "Never Walk Alone" at the top of their lungs. Klopp was seen fighting tears, and eventually sat on the bench as the commander of the Reds for the one final time.

Anfield crowd gives a special farewell to Jurgen Klopp

A special farewell was expected from the fans' side to Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Liverpool vs Wolves match, and as happened the Kopites gave a scintillating tribute to the manager, who took them to the peak of Europe again. Liverpool are taking on Wolves on the final day of the EPL 2023/24 season. The league is already lost, but they will finish 3rd in the standing. Thus, cementing a place in the UEFA UCL of 2024/25. While they will go trophyless in the season, fans celebrated Jurgen Klopp's farewell with as much intensity as a title win. Moreover, the 2023-24 season will not hamper the legacy that Klopp would leave at Liverpool.

This is why Liverpool is so much more than a football club. A final “You'll Never Walk Alone” under Jurgen Klopp. @joshwilkes7 pic.twitter.com/qjmy4Cmnwn — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP)

Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 and brought a transition from the beginning. Slowly he filled all the missing pieces and formed a side that won the UEFA Champions League in 2019. He brought Liverpool back in the EPL title contention and ended the club's 30-year long wait of winning an EPL trophy in 2020. Liverpool soared to an extent under Jurgen Klopp, but like every good thing must come to an end, time has come for Liverpool to mark the end of an era.

Klopp has mentioned that he would be taking a long break before eventually coming back. Liverpool fans would hope that Klopp would return to Anfield in future, but irrespective of that, the mark that Jurgen Klopp has left behind might forever remain etched in the hearts of Liverpool fans.