David Alaba Injured Again, Real Madrid In World Of Trouble Ahead Of Key Manchester City And Atletico Madrid Clash

Real Madrid who started the season on a bit of a backfoot have found their form again as they currently sit at the top of the La Liga table. However it was too late for them to turn things around in the UEFA Champions League and thus will now have to play a knockout playoff match against Manchester City since both teams finished out of the top 8. Apart from Manchester City, Real Madrid have another important La Liga match against second placed Atletico Madrid who are also rivals of Real Madrid.

Now ahead of two important clashes against two big teams, Real Madrid have been dealt with a blow which could dent their chances of a win against Man City and Atletico Madrid.

Star Defender Injured Again Ahead Of Important Fixtures

Real Madrid’s problems on defense have been compounded by a muscle injury to David Alaba.

Alaba has “an adductor injury in his left leg,” the club said on Tuesday.

Spanish media said Alaba was expected to be out for two to three weeks, meaning he is likely to miss key matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday and Manchester City in the Champions League next week.

Alaba returned to action only last month after being sidelined for more than a year because of a knee injury.

His latest injury comes a day after the club said fellow central defender Antonio Rüdiger has a right leg muscle injury that is also expected to keep him sidelined for up to three weeks.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti already can’t count on central defender Éder Militão and right back Dani Carvajal because of injuries. Youngster Raúl Asencio is the only central defender fit and available. Ancelotti has been improvising midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni in the middle of the defense.