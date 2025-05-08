David Beckham, Gary Neville Lead New Consortium Taking Over Salford City - Rest of 'Class of 92' Relinquish Stakes

Former Manchester United stars David Beckham and Gary Neville have completed a takeover of English side Salford City, who currently compete in League Two - the fourth division of the English football pyramid.

The club were previously co-owned by all members of United's famed ‘Class of 92’ - but Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Phil Neville and Nicky Butt have now relinquished their shares but will keep various positions at Moor Lane.

Salford is now owned by a consortium that includes a number of corporate backers, including Indian sports technology company Dream Sports Group.

Beckham Expects Success From Salford

Salford have enjoyed four promotions in five seasons since they were taken over in 2014 - but that has stalled, and they have not climbed higher than League Two since.

And Beckham expects big things from the club - with a push to the Championship, which is England's second division, set for a five-year time frame.

"I will be over every big decision that’s made and every little decision that’s made. That’s what my commitment is to Gary. It’s what my commitment is to the club," Beckham told The Athletic.

"We’re definitely not doing it for a laugh and it’s also not for the romantic side of things. Yes, we care about the club — but we’re doing it to win. We want Salford to be successful and we have had success, but then we want it to go on to the next level," he added.

Salford Highlights Growing Football Trend

Salford are one of many clubs in English football's lower divisions who have been acquired by very high-profile owners.

Wrexham are perhaps the best example, given they are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.