'I Will Wake The Team Up': Hansi Flick Looks To Rebuild And Rejuvenate FC Barcelona After Loss In UCL Semi-Finals

FC Barcelona after a terrific season in the UEFA Champions League fell short in the semi-finals as they lost to Inter Milan by a score of 7-6 on aggregate. The first leg between the two teams was played in Barcelona which saw both teams give it their all and the match ended 3-3. In the second leg Barcelona went down 2-0 against Inter Milan but clawed their way back into the match. Towards the end of the 90 minutes, Barcelona led against Inter Milan by a score of 3-2 but Inter Milan managed to equalize. Inter then in the extra time went on to win the match 4-3.
German coach Hansi Flick took charge of Barcelona at the start of the 2024-25 season. In his first season at the club, the former Bayern Munich coach has managed to turn around FC Barcelona's form as the club has been one of the most dangerous sides in Europe.
Following the loss against Inter Milan, FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has stated that he will wake the team up ahead of the final run of La Liga to make it a third trophy for FC Barcelona in the 2024-25 season.
“This game is over and now we have to pick ourselves up and look ahead as we have the clasico coming up. I will wake the team up,” said Hansi Flick in his statement following the loss against Inter Milan.
FC Barcelona's next match is against Real Madrid on 11th May 2025 in the La Liga. There is currently a four point gap between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in the IPL points table. If Barcelona are able to defeat Real Madrid in the El Clasico then the points gap will go up to 7 points with FC Barcelona in a comfortable position to win the match.
