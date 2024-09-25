sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Coldplay Fever | Mumbai Rains | Middle-East Tensions |

Published 17:30 IST, September 25th 2024

Debutants Mohammedan Sporting brace for tough Chennaiyin FC test

Newly-promoted Mohammedan Sporting have impressed with their attacking flair in their first two ISL matches but their defensive frailties will pose a real challenge when they face two-time champions Chennaiyin FC in an away game here on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Debutants Mohammedan Sporting brace for tough Chennaiyin FC test
Debutants Mohammedan Sporting brace for tough Chennaiyin FC test | Image: Chennaiyin FC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:30 IST, September 25th 2024