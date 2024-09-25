Published 17:30 IST, September 25th 2024
Debutants Mohammedan Sporting brace for tough Chennaiyin FC test
Newly-promoted Mohammedan Sporting have impressed with their attacking flair in their first two ISL matches but their defensive frailties will pose a real challenge when they face two-time champions Chennaiyin FC in an away game here on Thursday.
17:30 IST, September 25th 2024