Delhi Crowd Chant 'AQI' During CM Rekha Gupta's Meeting With Lionel Messi At GOAT Tour India

On December 15, 2025, Lionel Messi, along with Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez, visited Delhi, his last stop for the GOAT India Tour. During his Delhi stop, Messi met young football players and felicitated the winners of the exhibition match that was held in his honour.

Additionally, Lionel Messi met ICC Chairman Jay Shah, who gifted the former and his entourage Indian Cricket Team jerseys with their respective name and a bat that featured signatures from the Indian Cricket team. DCCA President Rohan Jaitley and Indian football legend Baichung Bhutia were also present at the event.

While the Delhi crowd was in awe of the World Cup winner, it turned a bit sour when Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stepped onto the stage to meet the visitors. Booing and several chants were heard at the stadium.

Delhi Crowd Was Not Happy To See CM Rekha Gupta

The capital of India's air quality is at an all-time worst currently, with the city choking with pollution and smog. On Sunday, at 6 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the Air Quality Index at 462, showing the severity of the worsening air conditions.

Additionally, thick smog had covered Delhi on Monday morning, causing a delay in Lionel Messi's arrival in Delhi.

During the event, CM Rekha Gupta came onto the field to greet the guests; however, as soon as the crowd saw her, they started chanting 'AQI, AQI,' highlighting the deteriorating air conditions in the country's capital. While the minister did not react to the jeering and chanting, the clip soon went viral online.

