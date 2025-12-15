WATCH| Lionel Messi Promises To Return While Addressing Delhi Fans During His GOAT Tour India

Lionel Messi wrapped up his GOAT Tour India with his visit to Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on December 15. The tour saw Messi visiting Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. While the tour started with chaos in Kolkata, it wrapped up pretty smoothly by the end of it in Delhi.

During his Delhi leg, Lionel Messi met with CM Rekha Gupta, ICC Chairman Jay Shah, President of DDCA Rohan Jaitley, and former Indian footballer Baichung Bhutia at the stadium. Additionally, Messi, along with Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez, interacted with little kids who were demonstrating their footballing skills at the ground.

Following this, Messi addressed the crowd and thanked them for the welcome he received here.

Lionel Messi's Promise To Indian Fans

The player shared that he was aware of his Indian fanbase and was delighted to get to experience this during his GOAT Tour. Additionally, the World Cup winner promised to return to India in the future.

While addressing the fans in Spanish, he said, "Well, I just want to thank everyone for the love and affection during these days in India. In fact, it was a truly beautiful experience for us to be able to share it. And although it was short and intense, it was wonderful to receive all this love that I knew existed, but receiving it directly was amazing."

He further continued, "It was a crazy experience, everything they did for us these days. So, we carry all this love with us, and we will definitely return, hopefully one day to play a match or on another occasion, but we will definitely return to visit India. Thank you very much."

Watch The Video Here:

Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour India

The tour started in Kolkata on December 13, 2025, which unfortunately descended into chaos due to mismanagement by the organisers as fans failed to even get a glimpse of La Pulga. This was followed by his visit to Hyderabad, where he watched a 7v7 match from the sidelines and interacted with the players.