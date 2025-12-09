Republic World
Updated 9 December 2025 at 18:00 IST

Dembélé And Chevalier To Miss PSG’s Champions League Match Against Athletic Bilbao

Ousmane Dembélé and goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier have been ruled out of PSG's match against Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League.

Associated Press Television News
Ousmane Dembélé
Ousmane Dembélé | Image: AP

Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier will both miss Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League on Wednesday.

PSG said Dembélé is sick while Chevalier is still recovering from a right ankle injury.

It’s another setback for Dembélé, who returned from a left calf injury against Tottenham at the end of November and only made two more appearances in the French league.

Before that, Dembélé had been sidelined for several weeks by a right hamstring injury sustained while playing for France in September.

PSG will also still be without Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi, who has a sprained left ankle and faces a race against time to recover before the Africa Cup of Nations in his home country from Dec. 21. Désiré Doué, however, makes his return to Luis Enrique’s squad, having recovered from a muscle strain in his right thigh.

Matvei Safonov is expected to start in goal in the absence of Chevalier, who was injured in a loss against Monaco after a violent tackle from Lamine Camara on Nov. 29.

PSG won the Champions League last season and currently sits second in the league phase after five games, three points behind leader Arsenal.
 

