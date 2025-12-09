Updated 9 December 2025 at 16:45 IST
'I Have No Clue': Liverpool Manager Opens Up About Mohamed Salah's Future At Anfield
Arne Slot was apparently surprised to hear Mohamed Salah's outburst after Liverpool's 3-3 Premier League draw against Leeds.
Mohamed Salah has been left out of the squad that is set to face Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. This came after the player's fiery interview at the 3-3 draw with Leeds, where he claimed that Liverpool was trying to make him a scapegoat for the club's declining performance this season.
Furthermore, he claimed that his relationship with the club manager is now gone. Manager Arne Slot, however, disagreed with Mohamed Salah's comments and shared that he was surprised by the player's comments.
In the pre-match conference on Monday, Arne Slot was asked if Mohamed Salah had already played his last game at Anfield. The manager responded that he had 'no clue'; however, he added that he believes a player can always come back after a fallout.
Arne Slot On Mohamed Salah's Future At Anfield
In the pre-match conference, Slot revealed that he had a short conversation with Mohamed Salah, explaining to him that he would not be travelling with the squad to their Champions League match.
When asked about Salah's future at the club, Arne Slot shared, "I have no clue. I cannot answer that question at this point in time. I am a firm believer that there is always a possibility to return for a player. I can leave it with that, I think."
He further claimed that he was caught off guard by Salah's comments about their relationship. Slot shared, "That is not the way I feel, but he has the right to feel how he feels. I haven’t felt that at all until Saturday evening for sure."
Mohamed Salah Set To Leave For AFCON
Salah is set to join his national team, Egypt, for the Africa Cup of Nations next Monday and might miss their Premier League clash against Brighton. Mohamed Salah has scored 250 goals for Liverpool in his 450 appearances; however, the Egyptian has only registered five goals in 15 games so far this season.
