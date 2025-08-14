Despite Links To Borussia Dortmund, Serie A Giants Show Interest In Signing Jadon Sancho On Loan Deal: Report

Amid links from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, Serie A giants AS Roma showed keen interest in signing England international and Manchester United star Jadon Sancho on a loan deal.

Serie A Club Shows Interest In Signing Jadon Sancho

According to a report from The Times, as quoted by Goal.com, AS Roma want to bring Jadon Sancho to Italy on a loan deal. However, Manchester United want to sell the midfielder.

On the other hand, Sancho has been linked to Borussia Dortmund for a long time now. Not just. Dortmund. But Juventus are also keen to bring Sancho to Turin. According to Goal.com, Jadon Sancho's market value dropped after he joined Manchester United from Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho's Stats With Manchester United and Chelsea

Earlier in August 2024, Sancho joined Chelsea on a loan deal from the Red Devils. In the previous 2024-2025 season, Sancho played 41 matches for Chelsea, scoring five goals and making eight assists.

Sancho's prime time came with Borussia Dortmund. With the German club, the 25-year-old played 137 matches and scored 50 goals. His downfall started when he joined Manchester United in June 2024.

In his first season with the Red Devils in 2021-2022, Sancho played 38 matches, scoring five goals and making three assists.

The 25-year-old's prime time came in 2019-2020 with Dortmund when he scored 20 goals and made 19 assists after playing 44 matches.

With Chelsea in the previous season, Sancho won the UEFA Conference League. Meanwhile, the England international won only the EFL Cup during his time with the Red Devils.

In the previous 2024-2025 season, Manchester United finished in 15th position with 42 points. On the other hand, Chelsea ended their 2024-2025 Premier League campaign in third place with 69 points.