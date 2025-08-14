Manchester City Hand Coveted Number 10 Jersey To Young Sensation Rayan Cherki After Jack Grealish's Departure

Days after England international Jack Grealish's departure, Manchester City handed over the coveted number 10 jersey to prodigy Rayan Cherki.

Before the start of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, French midfielder Rayan Cherki joined Manchester City from Ligue 1 giants Lyon.

During the prestigious FIFA event, Cherki wore the number 29 jersey. However, the 21-year-old received the number 10 jersey after Jack Grealish moved to Everton on a loan deal.

Earlier on Thursday, August 14th, Manchester City confirmed that Rayan Cherki will wear the coveted number 10 for the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

Previously, the number 10 shirt at Manchester City was worn by football greats Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko, Shaun Goater, and Asa Hartford.

In an official statement, Manchester City stated that the young sensation deserved the number 10 for his ability as a playmaker.

Rayan Cherki Shows Excitement After Receiving Number 10 Jersey At Manchester City

In a video shared by Manchester City, Rayan Cherki expressed his excitement about playing at the Etihad Stadium while wearing the number 10 jersey.

"I am very happy to play with the number 10. I can't wait to play in the Etihad," Rayan Cherki said after receiving the number 10 jersey.

Rayan Cherki's Stats

Rayan Cherki made his Manchester City debut in the Group G fixture of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 against Wydad Casablanca. In his second match with City, the French youngster scored his maiden goal for the English club.

The 21-year-old played 185 matches for Lyon from October 2019 till June 2025, scoring 29 goals. In the 2024-2025 season, Rayan Cherki played 44 matches for Lyon, scoring 12 goals and making 20 assists.

Manchester City finished in third place in the Premier League 2024-2025 standings, with 71 points. In the recently concluded FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Manchester City's voyage in the tournament came to an end in the Round of 16 after conceding a 3-4 defeat against Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.