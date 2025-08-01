Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Group B Fixture On TV And Online Live

Diamond Harbour FC will take on BSF FT in a Durand Cup 2025 Group B match. | Image: X/@thedurandcup

The Group B Durand Cup 2025 match between Diamond Harbour and BSF FT promises to be a match with plenty of stakes as far as the knockout rounds of Indian football's oldest tournament is concerned. The main reason for this is that Diamond Harbour FC registered a win over Mohammedan SC to start the tournament.

A win for them in this match will all but seal their spot in the quarterfinals, and given they are up against a side who have yet to play a single game it is fair to say that they are among the favourites - although bigger upsets have taken place in the history of the Durand Cup.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are the other club in this group and they started their campaign with a win over Mohammedan, meaning the latter are all but out of playoffs contention as things stand.

Here we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of the match - including how to watch the match on live TV and on live streaming.

Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT - Live Streaming

Where will the Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT match of the Durand Cup 2025 be played?

The Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT match of Durand Cup 2025 will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

When will the Durand Cup 2025 match between Diamond Harbour FC and BSF FT be played?

The Durand Cup 2025 match between Diamond Harbour FC and BSF FT will take place on on August 1, 2025 (Friday).

What time will the Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Durand Cup match start?

The Durand Cup match between Diamond Harbour FC and BSF FT will start at 7 pm IST.

Where can you livestream Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Durand Cup 2025 Group F match?