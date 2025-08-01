Indian Navy FT vs Real Kashmir FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Group F Fixture On TV And Online Live

Real Kashmir will take on Indian Navy FT in a Durand Cup 2025 Group F match. | Image: X/@realkashmirfc

The Group F Durand Cup 2025 football match between Indian Navy FT and Real Kashmir FC is the tournament opening match for both teams, and as such it will be a must-win match for both these sides when they face off against each other on Friday (August 1).

The oldest-ever Indian football tournament - and Asian football tournament - will see the best side in Kashmir take on the finest footballers in the Indian Navy.

The other members of Group F, NEROCA FC and TRAU FC, played out a 1-1 draw in their opening match which means that a win for either Real Kashmir or Indian Navy FT will see them top the table after the first round of matches in the group.

Here we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of the match - including how to watch the match on live TV and on live streaming.

ALSO READ | Khalid Jamil Becomes Indian Football Team's New Head Coach

Indian Navy FT vs Real Kashmir FC - Live Streaming

Where will the Indian Navy FT vs Real Kashmir FC match of the Durand Cup 2025 be played?

The Indian Navy FT vs Real Kashmir FC match of Durand Cup 2025 will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Manipur.

When will the Durand Cup 2025 match between Indian Navy FT vs Real Kashmir FC be played?

The Durand Cup 2025 match between Indian Navy FT and Real Kashmir FC will take place on on August 1, 2025 (Friday).

ALSO READ | Mohun Bagan SG Clinch Dominating 3-1 Victory Over Mohammedan SC

What time will the Indian Navy FT vs Real Kashmir FC Durand Cup match start?

The Durand Cup match between Indian Navy FT and Real Kashmir FC will start at 4 pm IST.

Where can you livestream Indian Navy FT vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup 2025 Group F match?