Didier Deschamps Bows to Kylian Mbappé as French Forward Gets Substituted Off vs Sweden; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe showed one and all why he is regarded as the best footballer of the generation when he scored a brace to help France beat Sweden on Tuesday and make it to the final 16. Mbappe scored two goals. Minutes after his brace, he was substituted. While Mbappe was coming off, one could see Didier Deschamps bowing to the legend. The moment caught the attention of the fans, who reacted on it with love. Here is the viral clip.

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Following the emphatic win, Deschamps claimed France were not as clinical as he would have wanted.

"We did what we had to do, even if we were a little timid in the opening 15 minutes," he told a press conference.

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"After that, we showed our ability to create chances. The only regret is that we weren't clinical enough in the first half. We could have put the game to bed earlier, but we made them run so much that it became easier after the break."

"The knockout stage is difficult for everyone, even if we made things a little easier for ourselves today. We're only in the last 16," he concluded.

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With 18 goals in 18 World Cup games, Mbappé has scored at an even faster clip than Messi, who has played in 29 games at the tournament. Deschamps bowed to Mbappé when he was substituted out in the 85th minute.

Asked coming off the field if he was already looking forward to facing Paraguay, Mbappé quipped, “I’m looking forward to the changing room and the AC.” It was 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) for the 5 p.m. kickoff, so steamy that Lucas Digne let himself be doused by a sprinkler during the first-half hydration break.