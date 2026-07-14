Didier Deschamps Provides Fitness Update On Kylian Mbappe, Eases Injury Concerns Ahead Of Semi-Final Clash Against Spain

FIFA World Cup 2026: France coach Didier Deschamps provided a crucial fitness update on Kylian Mbappe ahead of the high-voltage Spain clash in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The French skipper picked up a minor ankle injury during the quarterfinal victory over Morocco.

Mbappe skipped France’s final training session after picking up an injury in the 2-0 quarterfinal win over Morocco. The 27-year-old, who was taken off late in that game, had his workload reduced as a precautionary measure.

Advertisement

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Deschamps eased the injury concerns for Mbappe, saying that he is 'fine'. When asked about Mbappe's training, the French coach said that he was allowed to do it for only 10 minutes.

"Kylian is fine. Yes, he trained. He is allowed to do 10 minutes in one drill instead of 15," Deschamps said as quoted by ANI.

Advertisement

Currently, Mbappe is the joint top scorer of the World Cup 2026, along with Lionel Messi. Both Mbappe and Messi have scored eight goals in the tournament so far.

France will play against Spain in the semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Dallas Stadium on Wednesday, July 14. The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. The winner of the first semi-final match will face either Argentina or England in the final, on July 20.

France topped Group I and launched their knockout campaign with a dominant 3-0 win over Sweden in the Round of 32. Les Bleus followed up with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph against Paraguay in the Round of 16, before delivering another composed performance to beat Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinals and seal a place in the semifinals.