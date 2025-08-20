'Difficult, Not Impossible': DHFC Coach's Subtle Warning to Favourites East Bengal FC Ahead of Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final

Durand Cup 2025: It will be a historic moment for debutants Diamond Harbour FC when they lock horns with East Bengal FC in the second semi-final of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025 on Wednesday. The much-awaited game would be played at the iconic Yuba Bharti Krirangan stadium in Kolkata. Speculations are rife and the buzz is palpable for the big night. Can DHFC stun East Bengal or will it be a cruise for the red and golds? We will get to know all that in hours from now.

‘Difficult, Not Impossible’

It is no secret that East Bengal will start overwhelming favourites, but as their coach said that they cannot afford to be complacent against the debutants. On the other hand, DHFC coach Kibu Vicuna agreed that East Bengal could be the favourites, but he asserted that they could also spring a surprise. “It will be a difficult task (beating East Bengal in Calcutta), but not impossible,” he said on Tuesday.

Diamond Harbour's Golden Run

The debutants campaign at the Durand Cup has been nothing short of spectacular. DHFC started their group stage with a well-fought 2-1 win over established Mohammedan SC, thanks to Luka Majcen's injury-time winner. Then they walloped Border Security Force 8-1.

After that, they went on to suffer a 1-5 defeat to eventual group winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant, but their goal difference of +4 was sufficient to secure qualification as one of the best second-placed teams.

In their last game which was the quarters, they travelled to ‘The Furnace’ in Jamshedpur and delivered a masterclass performance, winning 2-0 courtesy of Sairuatkima's first-half brace.