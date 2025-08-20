East Bengal Coach Wants Team to Show Similar 'Hunger' They Showed vs Mohun Bagan During Semis Against DHFC

Durand Cup 2025: After getting the better of Mohun Bagan in the popular Kolkata derby, East Bengal would be a confident unit when they lock horns with Diamond Harbour FC in the second semi-final of the Durand Cup 2025. There is no doubt East Bengal would be expected to win and make the final, but coach Óscar Bruzón believes it will not be a cruise for his side. Bruzón reckons East Bengal would have to show the same hunger they showed against Mohun Bagan. He also cautioned them against becoming ‘overconfident’.

‘We have to build that hunger again’

"The best thing about the footballers is their hunger to win. There was that hunger to win on the day of the derby. We have to build that hunger again before the Diamond Harbour match," Óscar Bruzón told reporters.

"If overconfidence in winning the derby ruins the hunger to win, then it's difficult. That's why the footballers have been kept relaxed, so that the hunger is created again."

"Now we have to give our best and beat Diamond Harbor in the semifinals. Then we'll see if we make it to the finals."

“It is true that we are the favorites before the match. So the pressure will be on us. They are also considered a good team. If we were not a good team, we would not have come here. However, the coach of Diamond Harbour is very experienced. As a result, the match will not be easy for us,” he concluded.

East Bengal Unchallenged Till Now