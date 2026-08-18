Diriyah vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi King's Cup RO32 Match In India?

Al Nassr will kick-start their Saudi King's Cup campaign against Diriyah in a Round of 32 clash on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the squad as the Portuguese superstar continues to build his fitness ahead of the grueling season.

Ronaldo returned from the FIFA World Cup and has been training with the squad. Al Nassr kicked off their Saudi Pro League defence in style, thrashing Al Fateh 3-0. Earlier, Ronaldo hinted this could be his last campaign in professional football and he will be eager to bow out on a high note.

Al Nassr finally ended their Saudi Pro League title drought last season and will be hoping to replicate their success in other tournaments this campaign.

Diriyah vs Al Nassr, Saudi King’s Cup Live Streaming Details

When will the Diriyah vs Al Nassr, Saudi King’s Cup Match take place?

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The Diriyah vs Al Nassr, Saudi King’s Cup match will take place on Tuesday, August 18.

Where will the Diriyah vs Al Nassr, Saudi King’s Cup match take place?

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The Diriyah vs Al Nassr, Saudi King’s Cup match will take place at Al Awwal Park, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the Diriyah vs Al Nassr, Saudi King’s Cup match start?

The Diriyah vs Al Nassr, Saudi King’s Cup match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Diriyah vs Al Nassr, Saudi King’s Cup match?

The Diriyah vs Al Nassr, Saudi King’s Cup match will not have a live telecast in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Diriyah vs Al Nassr, Saudi King’s Cup match?