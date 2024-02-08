English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 21:30 IST

Diu Beach Games 2024: Lakshadweep champions after a neck-and-neck contest

In the final, Lakshadweep edged out Maharashtra 5-4 in a closely-fought encounter. Mohammed Akram, with two goals to his credit, was the hero for the winners.

Republic Sports Desk
Beach Games 2024
Beach Games 2024 | Image:AIFF
Lakshadweep emerge champions of the beach soccer competition in the Diu Beach Games 2024 on Thursday, January 11, 2024. 

In the final, Lakshadweep edged out Maharashtra 5-4 in a closely-fought encounter. Mohammed Akram, with two goals to his credit, was the hero for the winners. Manas Tamore with three goals against his name fought a gallant battle for Maharashtra.

Later, the two losing semi-finalists, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Rajasthan, were declared joint winners for the third place.  

The final match, which attracted good crowd, was attended by dignitaries like Mr. Bhanu Pratap, IAS, Collector, Diu, Arun Gupta, DANICS Director Sports and Youth Affairs and Dr. Arjunsinh Rana, Vice Chancellor, Swarnim Gujarat Sports University. All India Football Federation Executive Committee member, Mr. Deepak Sharma was present on the occasion.  

Result (Final):

Lakshadweep 5 (Mohammed Akram 2, Muhammed Sabith SM, Abdu Rahman C, Mohammed Riyazudeen P)
beat
Maharashtra 4 (Manas Tamore 3, Harsh Haresh Kapadia)

Published January 11th, 2024 at 21:30 IST

