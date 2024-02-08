Updated January 11th, 2024 at 21:30 IST
Diu Beach Games 2024: Lakshadweep champions after a neck-and-neck contest
In the final, Lakshadweep edged out Maharashtra 5-4 in a closely-fought encounter. Mohammed Akram, with two goals to his credit, was the hero for the winners.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Lakshadweep emerge champions of the beach soccer competition in the Diu Beach Games 2024 on Thursday, January 11, 2024.
In the final, Lakshadweep edged out Maharashtra 5-4 in a closely-fought encounter. Mohammed Akram, with two goals to his credit, was the hero for the winners. Manas Tamore with three goals against his name fought a gallant battle for Maharashtra.
Advertisement
Later, the two losing semi-finalists, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Rajasthan, were declared joint winners for the third place.
The final match, which attracted good crowd, was attended by dignitaries like Mr. Bhanu Pratap, IAS, Collector, Diu, Arun Gupta, DANICS Director Sports and Youth Affairs and Dr. Arjunsinh Rana, Vice Chancellor, Swarnim Gujarat Sports University. All India Football Federation Executive Committee member, Mr. Deepak Sharma was present on the occasion.
Advertisement
Result (Final):
Lakshadweep 5 (Mohammed Akram 2, Muhammed Sabith SM, Abdu Rahman C, Mohammed Riyazudeen P)
beat
Maharashtra 4 (Manas Tamore 3, Harsh Haresh Kapadia)
Advertisement
Published January 11th, 2024 at 21:30 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.