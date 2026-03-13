Donald Trump Enthusiastic Over United States Co-Hosting The “Greatest and Safest” FIFA World Cup

Washington DC [US]: Donald Trump said that the United States is looking forward to hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup, expressing confidence that the tournament will be the "greatest and safest sporting event" in American history.

United States will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico. The tournament will feature 104 matches, beginning at Mexico City Stadium on June 11 and culminating at New York New Jersey Stadium with the final on 19 July.

In a post shared on the social media platform Truth Social, the US President highlighted the strong demand for tickets and assured that players, officials and fans would receive special treatment during the global football tournament.

The US President said, "The United States of America looks very much forward to hosting the FIFA World Cup. Ticket sales are ‘through the roof!’ It will be the Greatest and Safest Sporting Event in American History. All Players, Officials, and Fans will be treated like the "STARS" that they are! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Earlier, Donald Trump welcomed the Iranian national football team to participate in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, but also warned them to 'not be there for their own life and safety'.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said, “The Iranian National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.”

Trump's comments came just a day after the Iranian Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said that the country cannot participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the United States killed the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reported Al Jazeera, citing Reuters.

"Considering that this corrupt regime [the US] has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup," Ahmad Donyamali told state television, according to the report.

Mehdi Taj, president of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), had also said earlier that Iran cannot be expected to look forward to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with optimism after the recent attacks, questioning why any country would send its national team to such a situation.