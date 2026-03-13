Shubman Gill TROLLED Brutally For Removing Sanju Samson From T20 World Cup Photo. But Did he Really do it?

T20 World Cup: Star India batter Shubman Gill is making headlines for a picture he posted on Instagram. Gill posted a picture of the victorious T20 WC side. It was stunning to see that Sanju Samson was missing from the team picture Gill posted. Once fans spotted it, speculations started over did Gill do it on purpose or was it a mistake?

Some claimed that Gill must have done it on purpose, while others reckoned that cannot happen. In no time, Gill's post went viral on X as users started posting two images side by side, claiming one was the "original" photo featuring Sanju Samson while the other was an "edited" version shared by Shubman Gill.

An X account named "Beast" shared the same pair of images and claimed that Shubman Gill had removed Sanju Samson from the celebration photo. This post drew a lot of reactions, most of them being negative ones.

Did Gill Really Crop Out Samson?

Certainly, he did not. This is a classic example of how social media can be misleading. If one takes a closer look, you will spot that the arrangement of players on the podium also varies slightly between the two images. The position of the trophy also changes in the two images.

The truth is that the two images circulating online are simply from different moments of the celebration, not an edited photo.

