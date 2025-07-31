Durand Cup 2025: 10-Men Mohun Bagan Super Giants Stun Mohammedan SC In Kolkata Derby, Liston Colaco's Brace Helps Mariners Clinch 3-1 Win

Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giants sealed a stunning 3-1 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Group B fixture of the Durand Cup 2025, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, on Thursday, July 31st.

It was Liston Colaco's brace in the 23rd and 90+5th minutes, and Suhail Bhat's stunner in the 63rd minute, which gave the moment of joy to the Mariners despite being down to 10 men. On the other hand, Ashley scored the lone goal for the Black and Whites in the 50th minute.

Liston Colaco's Curling Corner Gives Mohun Bagan Early Lead

Mohammedan SC head coach, Mehraj Wadoo, placed an unchanged eleven from their previous match against Diamond Harbour. On the other hand, Bastab Roy's Mohun Bagan missed their foreign players on the field, but that did not create any problems for the Mariners.

As early as the 10th minute of the match, Mohammedan SC got the first chance when Ashley went for a long-range shot after seeing Vishal Kaith off the line, which almost embarrassed the keeper. It hit the crossbar and saved the Mariners from conceding. Minutes later, Anirudh Thapa kept a cross towards Suhail Bhat, who tried to shoot, but hit the right side of the bar.



The first blood was drawn by Mohun Bagan when Liston Colaco scored from a curling free kick, just outside the penalty box. Colaco perfectly floated the ball over the Mohammedan SC wall and beat the goalie to get the back of the net.

After scoring the goal, Mohun Bagan dominated the match. Kiyan Nassiri in the 27th minute and Thapa in the 37th minute came close to doubling the lead for Mohun Bagan, by they missed their chances.

Just before the first half, Mohun Bagan's Apuia was shown the red card for a headbutt on Tangva Ragui. Mohammedan's Dippendu Biswas was also booked. In the first half, Mohun Bagan took a 1-0 lead over Mohammedan SC.

Liston Colaco Named ‘Player Of the Match’

As the second half resumed, Mohammedan SC had a solid start. Lalthankima went for a remarkable shot, but Mohun Bagan goalie Vishal Kaith fisted and the ball went straight toward Ashley Koli, the young striker made no mistake to get the back of the net.

Minutes later, the Black and Whites almost took the lead, but Sajal and Adison Singh's shot was saved by the Mohun Bagan goalkeeper.

It was Suhail Bhat who restored the lead for the Mariners. The Kashmiri striker took a fiery shot towards the goal and beat the goalie to get the back of the net.