Durand Cup 2025: East Bengal Conquer Kolkata! Red & Golds Seal Commanding 2-1 Victory Over Mohun Bagan SG In A Thrilling Derby

Durand Cup 2025: East Bengal FC clinched a dominating 2-1 victory over Mohun Bagan SG in the fourth quarterfinal match of the Durand Cup 2025, at the Salt Lake Stadium, on Sunday, August 17th.

It was Dimitrios Diamantakos' brace that helped the Red and Golds beat their archrivals, Mohun Bagan SG, in the thrilling Kolkata derby. Meanwhile, Anirudh Thapa netted the lone goal for the Mariners.

With the win, East Bengal have marched into the semifinals of the 134th edition of the Durand Cup.

East Bengal Clinch Deserving Win Over Mohun Bagan SG

The Red and Golds dominated the Kolkata derby in the Durand Cup 2025 from the very first moment of the match. Starting from solid defending, to fiery shots on target, it was East Bengal who controlled the first half.

In the second half, Mohun Bagan SG went for an aggressive start, creating more pressure on the East Bengal defence. But the Red and Golds kept their nerves cool and solidified their backline. At one moment, when the Mariners were trying their hardest for an equalizer, East Bengal FC scored from a brilliant counterattack, all thanks to Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Amid continuous attack from the Mariners, East Bengal conceded a goal. It was Anirudh Thapa who pulled one back for Mohun Bagan Sg. However, East Bengal were cautious and made no mistake in conceding another.

East Bengal's Super Sub Dimitrios Diamantakos Steals Show In Kolkata Derby

It seemed tough for the Red and Golds when Moroccan striker Hamid Ahadad had to leave the field after sustaining an injury in the early minutes of the match. However, Dimitrios Diamantakos, who replaced Ahadad, stole the show in the Kolkata derby.

East Bengal dominated the first half and created more chances than Bagan. Just before the first water break, East Bengal's Miguel took a free kick, which just went outside the box, saving Bagan from conceding an early goal. Minutes after that, Naorem Mahesh Singh kept a through ball to Diamantakos, who got the back of the net, but the attacker was offside, and the goal was ruled out.

East Bengal’s persistence paid off when Bipin Singh was fouled inside the box. Diamantakos made no mistake in putting it inside, beating Vishal Kaith, who guessed right, but could not beat the placement.

Mohun Bagan tried to equalise, but the nearest they came was when an Apuia strike in injury time ahead of the break, went just wide of Prabhsukhan’s outstretched dive and his right post.

Lalchungnunga it was, who played the ball cross-field from his half to Edmund, who tapped it back on the volley to Miguel. The Brazilian playmaker received the ball in the middle of the Bagan half, changed track to take out one defender, and found Mahesh with a forward ball. The Manipuri threaded a pass forward to Diamantakos, lurking inside, who controlled and took a touch forward, before pulling the trigger with his left on the half-turn. The ball took a deflection off Spanish defender Alberto’s legs and went in.

Kevin Sibille, East Bengal’s Italian centre-back, then brought up a crucial goal-line save minutes later, off a Jamie Maclaren attempt from close range, to deny Bagan an opening.

After a sustained spell of Bagan pressure, Liston found the diminutive Thapa unmarked and in space, just outside the Bagan box, from a corner. Thapa's curling right-footer went in through a maze of traffic in front of Prabhsukhan’s goal. It was a one-goal game with 20 minutes left to play.