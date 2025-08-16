Durand Cup 2025: NorthEast United FC Sail Into Semifinals After Comprehensive 4-0 Triumph Over Bodoland FC In Quarterfinals

Durand Cup 2025: NorthEast United FC marched into the semi-final of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025 after clinching a dominating 4-0 victory over Bodoland FC in the second quarter-final clash, at the Sports Authority India Stadium (SAI) in Kokrajhar, Assam, on Saturday, August 16th.

It was Alaeddine Ajaraie's brace and lone goals from Andy Rodriguez and Parthib Gogoi that helped the Highlanders confirm their spot in the semi-final in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup.

NorthEast United FC Dominate Over Bodoland FC

Both teams engaged in a frantic, end-to-end battle during the first quarter. Gurmeet was put to the test by Robinson, Pranjal, and Urjoy Brahma at one end, while Andy, Lalrinzuala, and Ajaraie made Diamary make quick saves at the other. Andy's curling free kick from the right almost found its way in the seventeenth minute, but Diamary deflected it at the near post.

The 29th minute saw the breakthrough. Ajaraie calmly finished past Diamary to hush the home crowd and put the champions ahead after Bodoland made a defensive blunder that allowed Jithin MS to sprint down the right and square for him. Soon after, substitute Arjun Mardi had Bodoland's finest opportunity to equalize, but he pulled his shot wide.

Ajaraie's one-on-one with Diamary just before halftime allowed the Highlanders to increase their lead, but the Bodoland goalie held his ground and earned a foul to maintain the score at 1-0 at the end of the first half.

Parthib Gogoi Scores Final Goal For NorthEast United FC

After the game resumed in the second half, Bodoland came out with a lot of energy, but the 53rd minute punished them for their lack of creativity in the last third. Despite Diamary's best efforts, the Spaniard's low shot slipped past him, doubling NEUFC's lead and giving Andy his first goal for his new team.

After eight minutes, Ajaraie struck once again. The Moroccan was in space after Thoi Singh's cross from the right, and after teasing the goalie, he coolly slotted into the net for his second goal of the game, thus ending the match at 3-0.

Encouraged by their boisterous supporters, Bodoland made a valiant effort to close the gap, but they were consistently stopped by Gurmeet's safe hands and Zabaco's well-behaved backline.

The final goal came well into stoppage time when Parthib Gogoi, who maintained his cool to slide into the far corner and finish the 4-0 thumping, was set up by substitute Jairo with a wonderful through pass.

Bodoland's incredible Durand Cup journey ended with the final whistle in the quarterfinal, while the defending champions, NorthEast United, advanced one step closer to retaining their crown.