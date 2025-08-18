Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Finals: Here's All You Need To Know About Venues, Fixtures, And Live Streaming Details

Durand Cup 2025: The 134th edition of the Durand Cup has reached its final stages of the tournament, with only four teams remaining.

After thrilling quarter-final matches, it's Shillong Lajong, NorthEast United FC, Diamond Harbour FC, and East Bengal FC who have managed to confirm their spot in the top four.

In the first quarterfinal match, Shillong Lajong clinched a narrow 2-1 victory over Indian Navy FT, and sailed into the semi-finals. It was NorthEast United FC who managed to march into the next round of the tournament after beating Bodoland FC by 4-0.

In the third quarterfinal match of the Durand Cup 2025, Diamond Harbour FC sealed a stunning 2-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC.

In the fourth quarter-final match of the prestigious tournament, it was the two Kolkata giants who have locked horns against each other. On Sunday, August 17, more than 80k fans were present in the attendance at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan to witness the Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal.

It was East Bengal who had the last laugh in the high-voltage clash after clinching a dominating 2-1 victory over the Mariners. Diamantakos scored a brace, which helped the Red and Golds to seal their semi-final spot. Even though Anirudh Thapa netted one but it was of no help for the Mariners.

In the first semi-final match of the tournament, Shillong Lajong FC will square off against NorthEast United FC on August 19. Meanwhile, the second semi-final of the tournament will witness another Kolkata derby, as Diamond Harbour FC will take on East Bengal FC on August 20.

Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Finals: All You Need To Know

Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Finals: Fixtures

Semi-Final 1 - Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, August 19 - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) in Shillong

Semi-Final 2 - Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC, August 20 - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata

Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Finals: Live Streaming