Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC In India?

NorthEast United FC players celebrating after scoring goal against Bodoland FC in the Durand Cup 2025 | Image: X/@thedurandcup

Defending champions NorthEast United FC will face hosts Shillong Lajong FC in the first Durand Cup 2025 semi-final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday. Northeast United FC blanked Lajong 3-0 in the last semifinal, and the Highlander will be adamant to get the job done again.

Shillong finished as the runners-up in Group E, just behind NorthEast and will be well aware of their opponents. Phrangki Buam, Everbrightson Sana and Figo Syndai have combined very well among them and the onus will be on the trio to inflict major damage on the Highlanders.

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup Semifinal Live Streaming Details

Where will the Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025 semifinal match be played?

The Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025 semifinal will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong.

When will the Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025 semifinal match be played?

The Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025 semifinal will kick off at 7 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2025 semifinal match?

The Durand Cup semifinal between Shillong Lajong and NorthEast United FC will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will take off at 7 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2025 semifinal match?