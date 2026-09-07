Durand Cup Champions East Bengal FC Receive President's Cup From Prez Droupadi Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu handed over the President's Cup trophy of the Durand Cup to the winners, East Bengal FC, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.



Earlier in August, East Bengal FC produced a sensational performance to defeat arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant 4-1 in the final of the 135th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, lifting the historic trophy for the 17th time.



The victory also saw East Bengal draw level with Mohun Bagan on 17 Durand Cup titles.



The dignitaries present for the occasion were Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, the President of the Durand Football Tournament Society and officials, and players of the famed football club.



"President Droupadi Murmu handed over the President’s Cup of the Durand Cup Tournament 2026 to the winning team, East Bengal Football Club, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Chief of Defence Staff General N.S. Raja Subramani, President of the Durand Football Tournament Society; Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Vice Presidents of the Society; and officials and players of East Bengal Football Club," posted the official X handle of the President of India.

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Thlibam Bipin Singh (10'), Edmund Lalrindika (12', 22', 44') were among the scorers for East Bengal, with Edmund securing a hat-trick. For Mohun Bagan, Manvir Singh found the net in 33rd minute.



Organised by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army on behalf of the three Services, the Durand Cup is the world's third-oldest surviving football competition. Established in 1888, it continues to be one of India's most prestigious football tournaments while providing an important platform for established stars, emerging talent and Services teams.



The 135th edition featured 24 teams, including one foreign team representing the Sri Lankan armed forces, continuing the tournament's tradition of bringing together India's leading clubs, Services teams and international opposition.