Durand Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT In India?

The Durand Cup knockout stage kicks off on Saturday with Shillong Lajong FC hosting Indian Navy FT at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong. The Indian Navy have been one of the surprise packages in this tournament and will definitely fancy their chances against the local favourites.

Lajong finished second in Group E just behind Northeast United FC and will again rely on their vociferous home support to tame down Indian Navy. Everbrightson Sana and Phrangki Buam will be central to Lajong's plans as coach v is seeking a longer run in the tournament this time.

Indian Navy came out unscathed through the group stage and with a brilliant win over Trau FC to secure a place in the knockouts.

Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Live Streaming

When will the Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal Match be played?

The Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal match between Shillong Lajong FC and Indian Navy FT will be played on Saturday. The match will kick off at 4:00 PM IST.

Where will the Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal match be played?

The Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal match between Shillong Lajong FC and Indian Navy FT will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal match between Shillong Lajong FC and Indian Navy FT will be available on Sony Sports Network. Matches can be viewed on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal match in India?