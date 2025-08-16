Mohammed Salah in Tears While Fans Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Diogo Jota at Anfield | WATCH VIDEO

Premier League: It was an emotional night for Liverpool at Anfield. During the Premier League match on Friday night, the Reds beat Bournemouth 4-2. But, that was not the biggest talking point, instead, fans paying their tribute to Diogo Jota stole the show. It got so emotional at Anfield that even Mohammed Salah could not hold onto his tears and was caught on camera getting emotional.

A large banner in The Spion Kop sent a message of comfort to Jota’s wife, Rute Cardoso, and their three children: “Rute, Dinis, Duarte, Mafalda – Anfield will always be your home. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

It is no secret that Salah was close to Jota. Here is the clip of Salah getting emotional that is now going viral:

Semenyo's Brace to No Avail

Meanwhile, it was a dream start for Liverpool in this season of the Premier League. Hugo Ekitike opened the scoring in the 37th-minute of the game. Codu Gakpo doubled the score in the next twelve minutes. By then, Liverpool looked to be well on their way to winning the game, Antoine Semenyo got one back in the 64th-minute of the game to fill hopes into the Bournemouth camp.

And then Semenyo scored a brace in the 76th-minute of the game to get Bournemouth well and truly in the contest. But then, Federico Chiesa put the Reds in front again in the 88th-minute. And then, Salah put the icing on the cake in the fourth-minute of injury time. During the game, Liverpool enjoyed 62 per cent of ball possession, which eventually proved to be critical.