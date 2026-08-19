East Bengal Edge SC Delhi In Durand Cup Semifinal Penalty Thriller, To Face Winner Of Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC In Final

East Bengal FC booked their place in the final of the 135th Durand Cup after edging past Sporting Club Delhi 5-3 on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation time in the first semi-final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. In a tense contest that saw both sides create opportunities but fail to break the deadlock, goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill emerged as the hero for the Red and Gold Brigade, first denying Rodriguinho from the spot during regulation time before saving Juan Sebastian Peña’s penalty in the shootout. Mohamad Basim Rashid then converted the decisive spot-kick to send East Bengal into the final.

East Bengal will face the winner of the second semi-final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United FC, which will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong tomorrow (August 20, 2026).

All 43 matches of the 135th Durand Cup will be broadcast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on SonyLIV.

SC Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchórz opted for his usual 3-5-2 formation, with Joseph Sunny and Rodriguinho leading the attack and Peña operating in central midfield. East Bengal head coach Antonio López Habas deployed a 4-4-1-1, with Dani Ramírez Fernández operating behind lone striker Jesin T.K. Thonikkara.

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The opening exchanges were played at a brisk pace, with both teams looking to establish control. Peña tested the East Bengal defence early with a long-range effort, but his attempt sailed well wide.

East Bengal responded almost immediately. Edmund Lalrindika produced a clever backheel to release Jesin down the left, and the forward delivered a dangerous cross into the box. Bipin Singh made a run from the opposite flank but could not connect with the delivery.

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East Bengal gradually began pressing higher and winning possession, with Edmund particularly influential in midfield. SC Delhi remained compact, with Lalrinliana Hnamte repeatedly dropping back to support the defence.

The Red and Gold Brigade came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 16th minute when Basim Rashid's free-kick from the left struck the crossbar. A minute later, another clever combination between Edmund and Dani Ramírez created an opening for Rashid, but his effort was blocked by Hnamte.

Jesin then came within inches of putting East Bengal ahead when he won possession on the edge of the SC Delhi box and fired towards goal, only for the effort to strike the outside of the crossbar.

SC Delhi continued to threaten on the counter, while captain Lamgoulen Semkholun produced an important defensive intervention to stop a rapid East Bengal break led by Jesin.

The capital side had their best opportunity of the half in the 33rd minute. Rodriguinho produced excellent footwork to evade Sandip Mandi inside the box, but the East Bengal defender brought him down and SC Delhi were awarded a penalty.

Rodriguinho stepped up to take responsibility, but Prabhsukhan Singh Gill guessed correctly, diving to his left to make an excellent save and preserve the deadlock.

East Bengal continued to control possession after surviving the penalty scare. Manoj Mohammad produced an important interception to break up another attack, while Nora Fernandes comfortably collected a long-range effort from Edmund.

Bipin Singh then fired into the side-netting before Edmund and Rashid both missed the target with further attempts. Edmund had another opportunity inside the box in stoppage time but could not find the near post.

SC Delhi also had one final chance before the interval when Joseph Sunny attempted to release Rodriguinho, but the pass carried too much weight. The teams went into half-time level at 0-0.

East Bengal resumed the second half with greater possession and continued to look for a breakthrough. However, SC Delhi remained dangerous on the counter.

In the 47th minute, a long clearance from Duvan Felipe released Rodriguinho, who raced past Anwar Ali and Sandip Mandi and entered the box. Just as the SC Delhi forward prepared to shoot, Anwar Ali produced a superb sliding interception to deny him.

SC Delhi continued to threaten through Rodriguinho, while Lamgoulen Semkholun's delivery from the right found the forward again in the 55th minute, only for Anwar Ali to clear.

East Bengal had a set-piece opportunity soon afterwards, but nobody could apply the finishing touch and SC Delhi cleared for a corner.

The contest remained finely balanced as the game moved into its final stages. SC Delhi's Peña and Rodriguinho combined to release substitute Sourav in the 69th minute, but his long-range attempt went wide.

Substitute Mohammed Aimen then made an immediate impact with a strong run down the left before combining with Sourav, whose cross into the box found no SC Delhi player.

The Red and Gold Brigade came close again in the 73rd minute when Basim Rashid unleashed another long-range effort. The ball took a slight deflection off Mohammed Azhar and struck the post, marking East Bengal's third effort to hit the woodwork in the match.

Two minutes later, substitute Christopher James Ikonomidis produced a clever cutback from the left to release David Lalhlansanga inside the box. The forward's shot appeared destined for the net, but Nora Fernandes produced an excellent save to keep SC Delhi alive.

Neither side could find the decisive pass or finish in the closing stages. Ashutosh Mehta and Manoj Mohammad stood out for SC Delhi with important defensive interventions, while East Bengal continued to send balls into the box without finding a finishing touch.

Deep into stoppage time, Lalchungnunga delivered another teasing cross, but SC Delhi defended well before Fernandes came off her line to collect. East Bengal continued to press until the final whistle, but the semi-final remained goalless after 90 minutes.

With nothing separating the teams, the first semi-final went to a penalty shootout.

East Bengal went first, with Anwar Ali converting. SC Delhi midfielder Peña saw his penalty saved by Prabhsukhan Singh Gill. Rohit Danu then scored for East Bengal before Rodriguinho converted for SC Delhi.

Lalchungnunga and Duvan Felipe Viafara Mina both found the net with the next penalties, followed by successful attempts from Christopher James Ikonomidis and Mohammed Aimen.

With the shootout finely poised, East Bengal captain Mohamad Basim Rashid stepped up and calmly converted the decisive penalty to send East Bengal FC through to the final.