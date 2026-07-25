East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: 135th Durand Cup Kicks Off With Kolkata Derby

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Score & Updates | Image: X/@thedurandcup

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Score & Updates: East Bengal FC face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata Derby on Saturday, July 25, as the two giants launch the 135th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The heavyweight fixture is scheduled to kick off at 5 PM IST.

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Score & Updates: The Mariners enter the Durand Cup as the most successful club, with 17 titles, the highest in the tournament’s history. On the other hand, the Red and Golds are close behind with 16, making every derby clash a chance to either narrow the gap or extend it.

Mohun Bagan SG Playing XI: Vishal Kaith (Gk), Subhasish Bose (C), Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Kiyan Nassiri, Liston Colaço, Manvir Singh.