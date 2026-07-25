East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: 135th Durand Cup Kicks Off With Kolkata Derby
East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Score & Updates: The 135th Durand Cup kicks off with the Kolkata Derby as East Bengal face Mohun Bagan SG in the tournament opener on Saturday, July 25. Follow live updates and commentary here.
- SportFit
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East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Score & Updates: East Bengal FC face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata Derby on Saturday, July 25, as the two giants launch the 135th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The heavyweight fixture is scheduled to kick off at 5 PM IST.
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East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Score & Updates: The Mariners enter the Durand Cup as the most successful club, with 17 titles, the highest in the tournament’s history. On the other hand, the Red and Golds are close behind with 16, making every derby clash a chance to either narrow the gap or extend it.
Mohun Bagan SG Playing XI: Vishal Kaith (Gk), Subhasish Bose (C), Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Kiyan Nassiri, Liston Colaço, Manvir Singh.
East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Score & Updates: Mohun Bagan SG Playing XI
East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Score:
Mohun Bagan SG Playing XI: Vishal Kaith (Gk), Subhasish Bose (C), Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Kiyan Nassiri, Liston Colaço, Manvir Singh.
East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Score & Updates: Hello & Welcome!
East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Score: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the live coverage of the high‑voltage Kolkata Derby between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the opening match of the 135th Durand Cup. The clash takes place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday, July 25, with kick‑off scheduled for 5 PM IST. Stay tuned here for all the live updates from Salt Lake Stadium.