East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live in India, US, UK and AUS?

East Bengal FC will face off against the NorthEast United team in their ISL group stage match today. The match will be played in the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. NorthEast United go into the match as clear favourites as they are currently in third in the ISL standings. As for East Bengal they are the only team in the ISL who are still winless and are down in last place. East Bengal will be trying to get their first win of the season as they play in front of their home fans.

Where will East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

When will East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United will be played on Friday, 29th November at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United live on OneFootball.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United live on OneFootball.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?