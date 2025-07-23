East Bengal FC vs South United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup Match In India?

East Bengal to square off against South United in the Durand Cup 2025 | Image: East Bengal FC

East Bengal FC vs South United: East Bengal will lock horns against South United in the opening match of the Durand Cup 2025, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, on Wednesday, July 23rd.

The match between East Bengal and South United will kick off at 5:30 PM IST. However, the opening ceremony will take place at 4:30 PM IST.

East Bengal have been placed in Group A of the Durand Cup 2025, alongside Indian Air Force, Namdhari FC, and South United.

The Red and Gold have had a rough patch in recent times, as they have failed to clinch a single win in their previous five fixtures. East Bengal played their last match on April 20th in the Super Cup. In their previous fixture, East Bengal conceded a 2-0 defeat against Kerala Blasters FC.

The Red and Gold's last win came on February 26th against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League.

In the previous Indian Super League 2023-2024 season, East Bengal finished in ninth position on the standings with 24 points. In the last season, the Kolkata-based club clinched six wins and conceded 10 defeats.

East Bengal FC vs South United, Durand Cup Match Live Streaming

When will the East Bengal FC vs South United Durand Cup Match be played?

The Durand Cup match between East Bengal FC and South United will be played on Wednesday. The match will kick off at 5:30 PM IST on Wednesday. However, the opening ceremony will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will the East Bengal FC vs South United Durand Cup match be played?

The Durand Cup match between East Bengal FC and South United will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch the live telecast of the East Bengal FC vs South United, Durand Cup match in India?

The live telecast of the Durand Cup match between East Bengal FC and South United will be available on Sony Sports Network.

