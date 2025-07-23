East Bengal FC vs South United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup Match In India?

Updated 23 July 2025 at 16:29 IST
East Bengal FC vs South United: East Bengal will lock horns against South United in the opening match of the Durand Cup 2025, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, on Wednesday, July 23rd.
The match between East Bengal and South United will kick off at 5:30 PM IST. However, the opening ceremony will take place at 4:30 PM IST.
East Bengal have been placed in Group A of the Durand Cup 2025, alongside Indian Air Force, Namdhari FC, and South United.
The Red and Gold have had a rough patch in recent times, as they have failed to clinch a single win in their previous five fixtures. East Bengal played their last match on April 20th in the Super Cup. In their previous fixture, East Bengal conceded a 2-0 defeat against Kerala Blasters FC.
The Red and Gold's last win came on February 26th against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League.
In the previous Indian Super League 2023-2024 season, East Bengal finished in ninth position on the standings with 24 points. In the last season, the Kolkata-based club clinched six wins and conceded 10 defeats.
The Durand Cup match between East Bengal FC and South United will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
The live telecast of the Durand Cup match between East Bengal FC and South United will be available on Sony Sports Network.
The live streaming of the Durand Cup match between East Bengal FC and South United will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will kick off at 5:30 PM IST on Wednesday.
