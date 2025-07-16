Manchester United Star Alejandro Garnacho Caught Driving Illegal Car to Training Amid Speculation Over His Future

There is a state of flux in the Manchester United squad, as the Premier League giants who only managed a 15th-place finish are looking to offload a number of players who are not part of new manager Ruben Amorim's plans for the upcoming season.

The list of players who have been earmarked to leave are Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia - and all of them have been instructed to train away from the first-team as they look to sort their football futures.

However, one of those players in Argentine star Garnacho could have landed himself in hot water for his choice of vehicle to arrive at Carrington, United's training base.

Garnacho Spotted in Illegal Car

The 21-year-old was spotted arriving to train in a grey Audi but, according to information on the UK government website, the car tax for it has not been paid and therefore not legal to drive.

According to UK laws, any car that is either used or unused but is kept on public roads must be taxed. However, UK Government's MOT registery shows that the car tax was due in October last year but was not paid.

If the car was kept in a garage then taxing it would not be needed - but since it was driven by Garnacho, it needs to be both insured and the tax must be paid.

It remains to be seen if this will land him in any more trouble, even as questions about his future continue to swirl in the media.

Where Does His Future Lie?

Many felt Garnacho would be at United for a long time to come, but he is a pure winger in terms of his style of play - and Amorim's 3-4-2-1 formation requires the wide attackers to act more as playmakers instead of hog the touchline and then look to either cross or cut on to their favoured foot.

Napoli had an interest in pursuing him in the winter window of January 2025 and they would be interested if a deal can be made.