East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Headline Durand Cup 2026, Tournament To Kick Off On July 25

The countdown to the 135th Edition of IndianOil Durand Cup gathered further momentum as the Durand Cup Organising Committee announced the 24 participating teams across the tournament's five host cities and confirmed the host city match windows.

The tournament will commence in Kolkata on July 25 before travelling across the five host cities over the following four weeks, culminating with the Final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on August 23.

Hosted across Kolkata, Ranchi, Imphal, Guwahati and Shillong, this year's edition will once again bring together a blend of India's leading clubs, Services teams, emerging sides and international participation, continuing the tournament's tradition of combining rich heritage with contemporary Indian football.

As the home of the Durand Cup since 2019, Kolkata once again forms the centrepiece of the tournament. The city will host two groups along with the inaugural match, two quarter-finals, a semi-final and the Final. All matches will be played across both the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, with matches scheduled between July 25 and August 23.

Advertisement

The Kolkata roster is headlined by record 17-time champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and 16-time champions East Bengal FC, two of the tournament's most successful and historic clubs.

They are joined by Mohammedan SC, Bengaluru Super Division club South United FC, CISF Football Team, the reigning champions of the BN Mullick Memorial All India Police Games Football Championship, Indian Army Football Team, and Durand Cup debutants Baghpat FC, the reigning I-League 3 champions promoted to Indian Football League 2 this season, and fellow I-League 3 side Samaleswari Sporting from Sambalpur, Odisha.

Advertisement

Making its debut as a Durand Cup host, Ranchi marks another milestone in the tournament's continued expansion. The Birsa Munda Stadium will stage league matches from July 26 to August 16 before hosting one of the tournament's four quarter-finals. The Jharkhand capital will welcome ISL sides Jamshedpur FC and Sporting Club Delhi, Indian Air Force Football Team and debutants Defenders FC of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces.

Imphal will once again play host to the Durand Cup, reinforcing Manipur's reputation as one of India's richest football nurseries. The Khuman Lampak Stadium will host matches from July 28 to August 17, including a quarter-final, with local sides TRAU FC and NEROCA FC, Indian Navy Football Team and debutants FC Raengdai, runners-up in I-League 3 last season.

Having successfully hosted the tournament last year, Shillong continues its growing association with the Durand Cup. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will stage matches from July 31 to August 20, culminating in one of the semi-finals. The Shillong leg will feature three local clubs, Indian Football League runners-up Shillong Lajong FC, Meghalaya Premier League champions Nongkseh Sports, Social & Cultural Club and another local side in Langsning FC, highlighting the tournament's commitment to providing greater opportunities for home-grown clubs on a national stage. They will be joined by debutants Mumbay FC from Maharashtra, ensuring an exciting blend of local representation and inter-state competition while once again bringing top-level football to one of the country's most passionate football communities.

The Durand Cup football tournament returns to Guwahati, with the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium hosting league-stage matches between August 1 and August 13. The Assam leg will feature back-to-back defending champions NorthEast United FC alongside FC1 (players from J&K and Ladakh). Bodoland FC and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC complete the lineup in Guwahati.

The four quarter-finals will be hosted in Kolkata, Ranchi, and Shillong, while Shillong and Kolkata will host one semi-final each before the tournament concludes with the final in Kolkata on August 23.