East Bengal vs CISF Protectors Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2026 In India?

East Bengal will look to return to winning ways when they take on CISF Protectors in a Durand Cup 2026 group stage tie at Kishore Bharati Krirangan. The Red and Golds had a losing start to the competition as they were inflicted a defeat at the hands of Mohun Bagan.

East Bengal lost to Diamond Harbour FC in the Durand Cup 2025 semifinal and will hope for a better outcome this season. Newly appointed coach Antonio Lopez Habas had to taste a bitter defeat in his very first match in charge and he might ring in a number of changes to shake up things in the team.

East Bengal vs CISF Protectors, Durand Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the East Bengal vs CISF Protectors, Durand Cup 2026 match be played?

The Durand Cup 2026 match between East Bengal and CISF Protectors will be played on Friday, July 31.

At what time will the East Bengal vs CISF Protectors, Durand Cup 2026 match be played?

The Durand Cup 2026 match between East Bengal and CISF Protectors will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

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Where will the East Bengal vs CISF Protectors, Durand Cup 2026 match be played?

The Durand Cup 2026 match between East Bengal vs CISF Protectors will be held at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

How to watch the live telecast of East Bengal vs CISF Protectors, Durand Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the Durand Cup 2026 match between East Bengal and CISF Protectors will be available on Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD).

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How to watch the live streaming of East Bengal vs CISF Protectors, Durand Cup 2026 match in India?