East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Super Cup In India?

Defending champions FC Goa will take on East Bengal in the AIFF Super Cup final on Sunday at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. A spot in the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Preliminary Stage will be at stake for both the finalists.

With uncertainty looming over the future of the Indian Super League. Super Cup was preponed keeping in mind the future of the footballers. East Bengal got the better of Punjab FC in the semifinal while FC Goa edged past Mumbai City FC to secure a place in the summit clash.

Oscar Bruzon received a red card in the last match and assistant coach Bino George will be in charge in the final.

East Bengal vs FC Goa Super Cup Final Live Streaming

When will the East Bengal vs FC Goa Super Cup Final match Take Place?

Advertisement

The East Bengal vs FC Goa Super Cup Final match will take place on Sunday, December 7.

At what time will the East Bengal vs FC Goa Super Cup Final match Take Place?

Advertisement

The East Bengal vs FC Goa Super Cup Final match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the East Bengal vs FC Goa Super Cup Final match Take Place?

The East Bengal vs FC Goa Super Cup Final match will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Where to watch the East Bengal vs FC Goa Super Cup Final match on live TV?

The East Bengal vs FC Goa Super Cup Final match will have a live broadcast on Star Sports Khel channel.

Where to watch the live streaming of the East Bengal vs FC Goa Super Cup Final match?