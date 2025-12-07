Updated 7 December 2025 at 13:18 IST
'The GOAT Grazes Greatness': Lionel Messi Sets New Record And Adds New Title To His Trophy Cabinet Following Inter Miami's Maiden MLS Win
Inter Miami defeated Vancouver Whites 3-1 to win their maiden Major League Soccer title. Messi has also won the Golden Boot and MVP award this season
The world might be busy dissecting the course of Lionel Messi's international future, but the Argentina skipper continues to script new chapters of greatness wherever he plays. Messi, the most decorated player in the history of the sport, has had a perfect season in the 2025 edition of the Major League Soccer (MLS). The reigning World Champion ended MLS 2025 with the championship trophy, the MLS Golden Boot, and the MLS MVP award.
On December 7, 2025, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami clinched their maiden MLS title with a 3-1 win over Thomas Mueller's Vancouver Whitecaps. With uncertainty looming around his participation in the World Cup next year, Messi will look back at this MLS season, which has been nothing but perfect for him.
Lionel Messi Wins 48th Career Title
Thomas Mueller's Vancouver Whites looked in a very strong position and dominated the game in phases, but Messi and his men were too good on the given day, and stellar performances from Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende helped Inter Miami clinch their maiden MLS title.
'Last year we finished first in the league, and unfortunately we were knocked out in the first round. The MLS was the ultimate prize. The team put in a tremendous effort and rose to the occasion. This was one of our main goals,' said Messi after the game. Messi has now won 48 team trophies, the most that any player has won in the history of the game.
Dissecting Messi's 2025 MLS Season
- 34: MLS games including playoffs
- 35: Goals
- 23: Opta assists
- 103: Key passes
- 101: Dribbles completed
- 37: Big chances created
- 73: Recoveries
- MLS Golden Boot
- MLS MVP award
- MLS Cup Trophy
Suspense Around Lionel Messi's World Cup Participation
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has said that it is up for Messi to decide if he wants to play the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup. Scaloni also added that whatever Messi decides, the team will back him completely.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 7 December 2025 at 13:18 IST