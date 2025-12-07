'The GOAT Grazes Greatness': Lionel Messi Sets New Record And Adds New Title To His Trophy Cabinet Following Inter Miami's Maiden MLS Win

The world might be busy dissecting the course of Lionel Messi's international future, but the Argentina skipper continues to script new chapters of greatness wherever he plays. Messi, the most decorated player in the history of the sport, has had a perfect season in the 2025 edition of the Major League Soccer (MLS). The reigning World Champion ended MLS 2025 with the championship trophy, the MLS Golden Boot, and the MLS MVP award.

On December 7, 2025, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami clinched their maiden MLS title with a 3-1 win over Thomas Mueller's Vancouver Whitecaps. With uncertainty looming around his participation in the World Cup next year, Messi will look back at this MLS season, which has been nothing but perfect for him.

Lionel Messi Wins 48th Career Title

Thomas Mueller's Vancouver Whites looked in a very strong position and dominated the game in phases, but Messi and his men were too good on the given day, and stellar performances from Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende helped Inter Miami clinch their maiden MLS title.

'Last year we finished first in the league, and unfortunately we were knocked out in the first round. The MLS was the ultimate prize. The team put in a tremendous effort and rose to the occasion. This was one of our main goals,' said Messi after the game. Messi has now won 48 team trophies, the most that any player has won in the history of the game.

Dissecting Messi's 2025 MLS Season

34: MLS games including playoffs

MLS games including playoffs 35: Goals

Goals 23: Opta assists

Opta assists 103: Key passes

Key passes 101: Dribbles completed

Dribbles completed 37: Big chances created

Big chances created 73: Recoveries

Recoveries MLS Golden Boot

MLS MVP award

MLS Cup Trophy

Suspense Around Lionel Messi's World Cup Participation