East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, CFL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Kolkata Derby In India?

Revenge will be on Mohun Bagan's mind when they take on East Bengal in a group-stage game of the Calcutta Football League on Monday. This also marks the return of competitive football at Barasat Stadium after a prolonged gap.

Mohun Bagan defeated East Bengal in the season's first Kolkata Derby in the Durand Cup. But the Red and Golds had the upper hand as Antonio Lopez Habas' side thumped their archrivals 4-1 to lift the Durand Cup after a 22-year gap. East Bengal have done very well with their Reserve team and therefore decided not to bring in any senior footballers from the main team.

On the other hand, the Mariners opted to include several of their players in the CFL already, and the likes of Apuia, Manvir Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad could be involved in the Kolkata Derby from the start.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, CFL Live Streaming

When will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, CFL Kolkata Derby match be played?

The CFL Kolkata Derby match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG will be played on Monday, September 7.

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At what time will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, CFL Kolkata Derby match be played?

The CFL Kolkata Derby match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG will kick off at 5 PM IST.

Where will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, CFL Kolkata Derby match be played?

The CFL Kolkata Derby match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG will be held at the Barasat Stadium.

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How to watch the live telecast of East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, CFL Kolkata Derby match in India?

The live telecast of the CFL Kolkata Derby match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG will not be available in India.

How to watch the live streaming of East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, CFL Kolkata Derby match in India?