East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Head to Head, Ahead of Durand Cup 2025 Quarter-Final Clash

Durand Cup 2025: It will be a big footballing weekend for India as two of the biggest sides - Mohun Bagan and East Bengal - will lock horns for a spot in the semi-final of the Durand Cup 2025. While the stakes are high for the game, it is expected to be a full house at the Yuva Bharti Krirangan on Sunday. Fans are already creating buzz on social space, while predictions are also being made over who will win the game.

H2H - Bagan or East Bengal?

Both sides have been in good form in the ongoing Durand Cup 2025 and hence it is difficult to choose between the two. While the Mariners have played three and won all, it is the same story for East Bengal. Both teams are yet to drop a game and that makes the contest even more spicy. What adds to the clash is the presence of some big stars in both sides. Though the data is just an approximation, as of 26 July 2025, it is believed that the tally of overall meetings stands at 404 matches up till now, where East Bengal have been triumphant 143 and Mohun Bagan 133 times, which also includes walkover wins.

Current Form Gives Bagan Slight Edge?

When it comes to Durand Cup titles, East Bengal has won the title 16 times, while Mohun Bagan have been the most successful team of the championship - winning the crown 17 times. If anything, Bagan holds a slight edge heading into the game on Sunday.