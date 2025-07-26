East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CFL Kolkata Derby In India?

East Bengal FC will face Mohun Bagan in the much-anticipated Kolkata Derby in the Calcutta Football League on Saturday. The match will start at 5:30 PM IST and will take place at Kalyani Stadium.

East Bengal haven't had the best of a start in the CFL and are sitting in 8th place with five points. The Red And Golds have won one and lost one and drawn two matches.

On the other side, Mohun Bagan have lost just one match, winning three and drawing one of their five matches they've played so far. East Bengal have fielded their second-string side in the CFL, consisting of young players. The first team is busy in their Durand Cup campaign under Oscar Bruzon, while the reserve team is managed by Bino George.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan CFL KOlkata Derby Live Streaming

When will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan CFL Kolkata Derby Match be played?

The CFL Kolkata Derby match between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan will be played on Wednesday. The match will kick off at 5:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan CFL Kolkata Derby match be played?

The CFL Kolkata Derby match between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan will take place at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch the live telecast of the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan CFL Kolkata Derby match in India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast for the CFL Derby match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

Where to watch the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan CFL Kolkata Derby match in India?