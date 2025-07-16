Sunil Chhetri Asks ISL Stakeholders to 'Stay Calm' Despite 'Very Concerning' Situation of Indian Football

The uncertain situation of the Indian football ecosystem has been laid bare once again after it was made clear that the Indian Super League, the country's top-division league, would be put on hold indefinitely due to a new Master Rights Agreement (MRA) not being agreed between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the owners and promoters of the ISL.

It was made clear by FSDL to the AIFF and all the clubs in a letter that without a new MRA being put in place, going forward with the ISL 2025-26 season would not be feasible.

Amid the shock that has gripped fans of the sport in the nation, Indian football's talisman Sunil Chhetri has spoken out on the situation and tried to offer a glimmer of hope.

Chhetri's Hopeful Post

Taking to social media, Chhetri admitted that the situation they are in is extremely concerning and the uncertainty has left many feeling worried, scared and hurt.

"The current situation that Indian football finds itself in, is very concerning. I’ve received a flurry of texts from players, staff members, physios, masseurs – not just from my club, but from other clubs as well. Everybody in the Indian football ecosystem is worried, hurt, scared about the uncertainty we are faced with," Chhetri said.

However, the Bengaluru FC forward did issue a beacon of hope by assuring those involved that they will ‘ride this storm together’ and adding that football will resume soon.

"I may not have all the answers, but my message to all those involved with Indian football – and more importantly the ones whose livelihood depends on it, the players, staff, kitmen, masseurs, medical teams, production crews, operations staff – please stay calm. We’ll ride this storm together."

Will Agreement Come Soon?

The major sticking point around the ISL's future as of now is the uncertainty over the MRA which expires later this year.

League promoters FSDL reportedly want an MRA that changes the current league ownership structure but the AIFF is waiting for the draft constitution to be finalised before taking any such decision.