East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2026 In India?
East Bengal will play against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the opening match of the Durand Cup 2026 on Saturday, July 25.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Durand Cup 2026: East Bengal FC will square off against Mohun Bagan Super Giants in the opening match of the 135th Durand Cup, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on Saturday, July 25.
The match between the two Kolkata giants will kick off at 5 PM IST.
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Mohun Bagan SG are considered one of the most successful clubs of the tournament with 17 Durand Cup titles. Meanwhile, East Bengal have clinched 16 titles.
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The two sides have met more than 20 times in the tournament, East Bengal holding a narrow edge, and contested a dozen Durand Cup finals between them, the most recent in 2004, with East Bengal winning six to Mohun Bagan's four and two shared.
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East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup 2026 Live Streaming
When will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup 2026 match be played?
The Durand Cup 2026 match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG will be played on Saturday, July 25.
At what time will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup 2026 match be played?
The Durand Cup 2026 match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG will kick off at 5 PM IST.
Where will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup 2026 match be played?
The Durand Cup 2026 match between East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG will be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).
How to watch the live telecast of East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup 2026 match in India?
The live telecast of the Durand Cup 2026 match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG will be available on Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten5).
How to watch the live streaming of East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup 2026 match in India?
The live telecast of the Durand Cup 2026 match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG will be available on the Sony LIV app and website for a subscription.