East Bengal vs SC Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup Semifinal In India?

A place in the Durand Cup final will be at stake when East Bengal host a jubilant SC Delhi in a pulsating semifinal clash on Wednesday at Salt Lake Stadium. The Red and Golds will be full of confidence after securing a place in the group stage of the AFC Champions League Two.

East Bengal faced a stern test against the Indian Army FT but scraped through with a 1-0 victory. SC Delhi's attack will be pitted against East Bengal's defence, and it is likely to be a mouthwatering contest in Kolkata. Juan Sebastian Pena has been instrumental to SC Delhi's plans and he will play a pivotal role for the side.

East Bengal vs SC Delhi, Durand Cup semifinal Live Streaming

When will the East Bengal vs SC Delhi, Durand Cup semifinal match be played?

The Durand Cup semifinal match between East Bengal and SC Delhi will be played on Wednesday, August 19.

At what time will the East Bengal vs SC Delhi, Durand Cup semifinal match be played?

The Durand Cup semifinal match between East Bengal and SC Delhi will kick off at 7 PM IST.

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Where will the East Bengal vs SC Delhi, Durand Cup semifinal match be played?

The Durand Cup semifinal match between East Bengal and SC Delhi will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of East Bengal vs SC Delhi, Durand Cup semifinal match in India?

The live telecast of the Durand Cup semifinal match between East Bengal and SC Delhi will be available on Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD).

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How to watch the live streaming of East Bengal vs SC Delhi, Durand Cup semifinal match in India?