Ecuador vs. Argentina Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Live In India?

Ecuador is all set to host Argentina in the final round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - CONMEBOL. Given that both sides have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026, this match-up would be more about the respective teams' momentum and form.

However, Argentina's star player is expected to be missing from action, as their World Cup-winning captain, Lionel Messi, has returned to Miami, Florida, to get some rest. This match will showcase tactical depth and provide an opportunity to evaluate emerging talent.

Reigning World Champion Argentina has utterly dominated its campaign. In the 17 matches they have played, La Albiceleste have secured 12 wins, two draws, and three losses.

In their previous FIFA World Cup qualifying outing, Argentina secured a dominant 3-0 win over Venezuela at Estadio Monumental. It was an emotional outing for Messi, as he may have played his last competitive home match for La Albiceleste.

With no Lionel Messi, Nicolas Otamendi would be leading the side. Coach Lionel Scaloni would also have to make some rotations as Cristian Romero is suspended. Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez are expected to lead the attack in Messi's absence.

Ecuador is on a ten-match unbeaten run with four consecutive goalless draws. Coach Sebastian Beccacece has developed what has been one of the toughest defensive units, with the team emerging as one of the most resilient sides in South America.

Star players like striker Enner Valencia, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie and Pervis Estupinan are expected to be in action for Ecuador, reinforcing their side.

In terms of head-to-head numbers, Argentina has secured 25 wins in the last 44 meetings. Ecuador, on the other hand, has secured just five wins.

Ecuador vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Take Place?

The Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Where Will The Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2025 Match Take Place?

The Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2025 match will take place at Estadio Banco Pichincha in Quito, Ecuador.

What Time Will The Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Start?

The Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will start at 04:30 AM IST on Friday.

Where Can You Watch The Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Live On TV?

The Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?