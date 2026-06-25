Ecuador vs Germany Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?

Germany will hope to finish the group stage with a win when they take on Ecuador in a Group E match at MetLife Stadium. Germany are assured of a top spot but will be determined to move into the RO32 unscathed.

Deniz Undav has been contributing with goals and assists in this FIFA World Cup. He came with two assists and a goal against Curacao and backed it up with a brace against the Ivory Coast. Deutschland have already received a blow after defender Nico Schlotterbeck has already been ruled out of the tournament.

Ecuador are yet to score a goal in the World Cup and are in dire need of a point to keep their hopes alive.

Advertisement

Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the Ecuador vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Ecuador and Germany will be played on Friday (IST).

Advertisement

At what time will the Ecuador vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Ecuador and Germany will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Where will the Ecuador vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Ecuador and Germany will be held at MetLife Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of Ecuador vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Ecuador and Germany will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Ecuador vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?