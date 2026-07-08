Egypt Accuses Referee For World Cup Exit, Files Complaint With FIFA For Controversial Decisions In Argentina Tie

Egypt has filed an official complaint with FIFA following their 2-3 defeat at the hands of Argentina in a World Cup Round of 16 match. Egypt reportedly demanded the removal of the controversial match officials who were in charge of the Argentina vs Egypt game.

Egypt Files Official Complaint To FIFA Against Referee

As per Diario AS, Egyptian Football Association president Hany Abo Rida lodged a formal complaint to FIFA against French referee François Letexier and his entire team. The Egyptian FA demanded an explanation for the several controversial decisions which went against them and cost them the match.

They also urged FIFA to remove the officials from conducting any future World Cup games as things stand. Egypt coach Hossam Haasan didn't hide his feelings and insisted his team was treated unfairly. “I’m not convinced with this outcome. I’m not convinced with the way things unfolded during this match. I do not want to try to put it nicely here with beautiful wording, selected wording, and saying hard luck and so on and so forth.

“We have been treated unfairly today. We have suffered injustice.”

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Egypt's 3rd goal was disallowed, and later Mohamed Salah's penalty claim was denied.

Controversy Rose To Its Peak After Infantino-Trump Phone Call

The tournament has already hit a roadblock after FIFA overturned Folarin Balogun's red card and allowed him to play in the Belgium RO16 game. Later, Donald Trump admitted he dialled the FIFA chief in a bid to review the red card incident. Belgium condemned the incident, and later The Royal Belgian Football Association challenged the decision, which was rejected by FIFA.

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Belgium eventually went on to thrash the USA 4-1 and booked a place in the quarterfinals.